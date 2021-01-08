The Colour For 2021 Has Been Revealed & It's 100% Not What You Would Expect

Surprise! Unlike every other year, this year is particularly special with not one, but two colours announced as the perfect visual blend for 2021.

According to Pantone, this year's picks are a bright yellow and, um, a grey...?



"A marriage of colour conveying a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting," they released in a statement.

Why would anyone ever pair those two colours together beats us, but nonetheless, that's what's been chosen.

To be more specific, the colours are called, PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray + PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating, just in case you wanted to paint your house with it.

These two independent colours supposedly highlight how different elements come together to support one another to best express the mood for the year 2021.

"A message of happiness supported by fortitude, the combination of PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray + PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating is aspirational and gives us hope. We need to feel that everything is going to get brighter – this is essential to the human spirit."

Look, they're not wrong but we're not sure that these two colours exactly reflect that vibe?

Last year's colour of the year was a Classic Blue which followed a similar beachy theme. The year prior, it was a Living Coral, while 2018's colour was Ultra Violet and 2017's was Greenery.

Let us know in the comments what you think of this year's colours!

