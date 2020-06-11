The Collective Is Introducing 'Mazi' To Satisfy Your Post-Covid European Wanderlust

If you're still having dreams of a European summer getaway that - at least for now - seems impossible, The Collective in Palm Beach has you covered, taking your taste buds out for a night in the balmy Mediterranean.

Introducing Mazi, meaning 'together', The Collective aims to bring friends and family together to enjoy a European inspired menu, launching Friday 12th June.

Executive chef Jake Furst said he wanted to bring traditional Greek food with a cool modern twist to the coast.

The menu will include slow cooked lamb gyros, half marinated chicken, and chargrilled 1.4kg Cape Grim Tomahawk, designed to be shared between four friends… or one very hungry diner.

And they've got dessert sorted too, with sweet traditional Greek donuts made fresh daily in mouthwatering flavours, including honey pistachio, lemon curd, and Nutella.

So pack your purse, book your Uber, and head to Mazi for a much needed European get-a-way with your pals.

