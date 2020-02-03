The Coffee Club Eaton Fair Franchisees Win People Excellence Award

In a great win for a local business, The Coffee Club at Eaton Fair has won the national “People Excellence Award”.

Franchisees Trina and Tony Alloca appreciate and are sensitive to the responsibility of managing a business for the benefit of customers and employees, while supporting the wider community.

“Winning The Coffee Club People Excellence Award was a wonderful boost for the team and an acknowledgement for us as owners. We are proud of the people within our business – they are happy to be with us and that makes such a difference to them as the face of our business,” she said.

The Alloccas opened the Eaton Fair store in 2014 and say that a passion for their staff’s development has been key to their success, with Trina noting how they always celebrate the milestones their staff achieve within the business – manager, Eilish Somerville, has spent six years with the team and other members of staff - Nicola Carson (Assistant Manager) and Karly Merritt (Guest Service Attendant) have spent five and four years respectively.

The Allocas’ way of working ensures the store’s team have plenty of direct contact with the local customers, which builds some very special relationships, including getting to know their customers, from their typical orders, when they go on holidays, to a bit about their daily lives, sparking special interactions to create a welcoming and friendly environment.

“It was a treat to be able to take the staff to collect the award and hear the lovely things The Coffee Club had to say about them. This is a huge accolade for us, and something we’re proud to take into 2020”, Trina said.

Eaton Fair was nominated for two further awards in Single Site Franchise of the Year Award and Sales Excellence Award categories.