The Classic Holden Nationals Comes To Mansfield In 2021

Calling all car lovers!

2021 will be an exciting year for Mansfield as a new motoring festival comes to town.

The Classic Holden Nationals is expected to be held from the 11th-15th February 2021 at various locations in and around the Mansfield Shire, open to all Holden car models build from 1948 to 1980.

Mansfield Shire Mayor, Cr Marg Attley OAM said the event will help local businesses post COVID-19.

“The event will assist to raise the awareness of Mansfield, Mt Buller and the High Country and get people back to visiting, especially following on from the 2020 bushfires and the ongoing current effects of the Coronavirus,” she said.

The festival will include street parades, mystery run, dinner dance, and many more fun activities with a focus on family fun and community involvement.

"We look forward to hosting the Classic Holden Nationals and showing the participants what a truly wonderful backyard we have for the motoring enthusiast," Cr Attley said.

