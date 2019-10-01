The Chinese Community Takes The Stage For Culture Corner

The Chinese community will have their time to shine at Culture Corner this Saturday at Maude Street Mall with a traditional party!

The celebration comes as part of Greater Shepparton's multicultural initiative, where on the first Saturday of each month, a different culture is highlighted to celebrate diversity in the community.

Visitors will get to tuck into traditional fried rice, noodles and dumplings from the Goulburn Valley Chinese Association.

The food would be enough on it's own to get us down there, but there's also a bunch of activities you can take part in. You can opt to have your name drawn in traditional calligraphy, or for the more coordinated of us, have a go at crafting some origami.

They've also got Chinese Lion Dancing and a Kung Fu Show, so there's going to be a lot to experience.

Council’s Multiculturalism Development Officer Sarmed Yassin said over 14 per cent of Greater Shepparton’s locals have said they were born overseas. With this in mind, Council wants to highlight and celebrate multiculturalism in the region.

“We want people from every culture to experience new things, get involved, celebrate our region’s diversity and have some fun with it.”

Missed out on the Josiah and Elly show? Catch up here!