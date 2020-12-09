Nickelodeon's Iconic iCarly Is Getting A Revival & Yes The Whole Gang Will Be There!

Over eight years later, Nickelodeon fans finally can finally catch their childhood classic TV series back on their screens!

According to TVLine an iClarly revival is underway, which will now air on Paramount Plus instead but will still have the original stars in the new version of the series.

Yes, you know what that means, Miranda Cosgrove (Carly), Jerry Trainor (Spencer) and Nathan Kress (Freddie) will all be there!

SCREAMING.

The original show ran from 2007 until 2012 on Nickelodeon which followed a group of best friends creating a webcast while grappling with everyday problems and adventures, not gonna lie, it kinda sounds like how the year 2020 has played out.

Unfortunately, we have no confirmation over when exactly we will see this new revival of the Nickelodeon classic, but rumour has it, it'll be sometime in 2021!

Honestly, we can't wait to see how the original cast will play out as themselves!

