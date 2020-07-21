The Cast Of ‘The Parent Trap’ Have Reunited To Reminisce About The Greatest Movie Ever Made

For the past few weeks, director and queen Nancy Myers has been teasing an exciting announcement involving her very first movie, The Parent Trap.

Finally, this week she announced the entire lead cast would join Katie Couric for a special reunion!

Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Lisa Ann Walter, Simon Kunz and the wonderful Elaine Hendrix joined Nancy and co-writer-producer Charles Shyer, to reminisce about what made the movie so magical and remember the brilliance of the late great Natasha Richardson.

Take a look:

The reunion was also an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for the World Central Kitchen organisation which is helping to feed those in need all around the world.

Now we just need an It Takes Two cast reunion...

