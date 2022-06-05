The Cast Of 'Scrubs' Want To Do A Reboot

Twelve years after the show’s finale, the cast of Scrubs want a reboot!

Hitting the stage at the ATX TV Festival over the weekend, the series’ leading stars reunited for a fan panel, prompting one audience member to ask the all-important question: ‘Will the show ever be rebooted?’

While Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes and Neil Flynn were also in attendance, it was Donald Faison who caught us off-guard with his response!

“Here’s the deal... I think we all want a reboot and want to work together again, but it couldn’t be a full season. Maybe a movie or something we could shoot in a few months,” he told the captivated audience.

The show’s creator, Bill Lawrence, chimed in with something that makes the reboot sound even more likely.

“We’re going to do it because people still care about it, and we enjoy spending time with each other.”

Talk about wholesome!

While Braff, Faison and Reyes have been keeping busy with Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, The CW’s Powerpuff Girls, and a horror movie called Smile, we would love to see them back at the Sacred Heart Hospital!

That’s not meant to sound like a threat, we promise!

