The Cast Of 'One Tree Hill' Had A Mini Reunion At The Golden Globes!

This!!

Article heading image for The Cast Of 'One Tree Hill' Had A Mini Reunion At The Golden Globes!

Warner Bros.

Seeing cast members from our favourite shows reunite years later is always a surefire way to put a smile on our face!

The latest comes from One Tree Hill alumni Sophia Bush, Bryan Greenberg, and Danneel Ackles who reunited for InStyle’s Golden Globes Elevator series.

Sophia and Danneel gave a nod to their characters Brooke and Rachel, who were cheerleaders, by holding pom-poms, while Bryan, who played Jake, bounced a basketball.

Meanwhile, we are EMOTIONAL!

Post

Once again, entire series brings together some of our favourite stars in an extremely random, but fun way.

Check out the compilation video from this year below:

Post

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

 

3 hours ago

One Tree Hill
Golden Globes
Listen Live!
One Tree Hill
Golden Globes
One Tree Hill
Golden Globes
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs