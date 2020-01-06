The Cast Of 'One Tree Hill' Had A Mini Reunion At The Golden Globes!

Seeing cast members from our favourite shows reunite years later is always a surefire way to put a smile on our face!

The latest comes from One Tree Hill alumni Sophia Bush, Bryan Greenberg, and Danneel Ackles who reunited for InStyle’s Golden Globes Elevator series.

Sophia and Danneel gave a nod to their characters Brooke and Rachel, who were cheerleaders, by holding pom-poms, while Bryan, who played Jake, bounced a basketball.

Meanwhile, we are EMOTIONAL!

Once again, entire series brings together some of our favourite stars in an extremely random, but fun way.

Check out the compilation video from this year below:

