The Cast Of 'Neighbours' Share Tributes After Filming The Series’ FINAL Episode

After 37 years on the small screen, Neighbours will sadly be coming to an end in the coming months, with the final episode set to broadcast in Australia on August 1st!

The long-running soap has been instrumental in bringing a slew of Aussie talent to the world stage, kick-starting the careers of such icons as Kylie Minogue, Chris and Liam Hemsworth, Russell Crowe and Margot Robbie!

With production officially wrapped, some of the series’ most memorable stars have taken to social media to say ‘so long’ to Ramsay Street.

Catch their tributes:

Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy, 1994 to 2022)

Guy Pearce (Mike Young, 1986 to 1989)

Jacinta Stapleton (Amy Greenwood, 1997 to 2022)

Jason Donovan (Scott Robinson, 1985 to 1989)

Natalie Bassingthwaighte (Izzy Hoyland, 2003 to 2022)

Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson, 1985 to 2022)

The Neighbours finale will air on 10 Peach on August 1st.

