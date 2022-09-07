The Cast Of 'IT' Reunites To Share Secrets From The 90's Scariest Movie

Let’s be honest: If you’re a former 90s kid and you’re scared of clowns, there’s a good chance you were traumatised by Tim Curry’s haunting portrayal of Pennywise in 1990’s ‘IT’!

If you’re wanting some exposure therapy to address your crippling coulrophobia, we’ve got some great news for you – the character has been deconstructed by the original cast in an extensive behind-the-scenes documentary.

Is the new Lord of the Rings series worth the $1B price tag? Find out what we think:

Pennywise: The Story of IT sees Curry, Seth Green and Richard Thomas revisiting their roles, revealing production secrets and exploring the cultural impact the TV special has made since its release 32 year ago.

While the original miniseries may not have had the same level of funding as the recent remake/reboot films, something about the made-for-TV aesthetic definitely contributed to its unsettling feeling.

Top that off with Tim Curry’s second most over-the-top performance (after Rocky Horror’s Frank N Furter) and it’s not hard to see why both the film and the character would leave a lasting impression.

Watch the trailer for the documentary:

Pennywise: The Story of IT is set to release in the UK on October 24th (just in time for Halloween); while an Australian release date is TBC, we’ve got everything crossed to see it sooner rather than later!

Catch our new podcast, The Streaming Service with Justin Hill, to find out what to watch on Netflix, Stan and more - on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: