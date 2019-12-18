The Cast Of Harry Potter Just Reunited & It’s A True Christmas Gift!

Nothing puts a smile on a Harry Potter fan’s face quicker than seeing members of the cast reunited, and lucky for us, that’s exactly what’s happened this morning!

Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Bonnie Wright have all shared a few snaps reunited at what I like to think is Emma and Tom’s mansion where they live because they are secretly a couple.

Almost as good as the pics are the captions attached!

“Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin,” Tom wrote.

“Roses between two thorns…” Matt posted, while Emma Watson wrote, "Merry Christmas from us ☺️".

But Evanna’s caption is probably the most relatable: “AS IF I’m not going to repost this 🙂❤️💚💙”

And the reunions don’t stop there!

Bonnie Wright was also reunited with Afshan Azad-Kazi and Alfred Enoch, aka Padma Patil and Dean Thomas!

“I love it when my friends are all in the country at the same time! 🙌🏽 Catching up with this lot for the festive season,” she wrote.

Unfortunately Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint were absent but look, we won’t get greedy. This was a true Christmas miracle!

