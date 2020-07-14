The Cast Of Glee Come Together To Mourn The Death Of Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera’s former Glee cast members and other Hollywood stars are amongst the flood of people posting tributes and condolence messages after the actress was confirmed dead overnight.

The search for Rivera sadly came to an end when her body was found by authorities five days after her boating accident.

Since the news broke, the cast of Glee have been photographed hand-in-hand at Lake Piru, mourning the death of their co-star.



In a tragic case of coincidence, Rivera’s body was found and declared dead on 13 July, the same date her co-star Cory Monteith passed away in 2013.

Rivera’s Glee cast mates and other celebrities have posted tributes and condolence messages on social media this morning:

“How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. 💔" Chris Colfer wrote.

"Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son.”





Lea Michele posted photos of Naya Rivera, Corey Monteith and the Glee cast together in a series of Instagram Stories:

The 33-year-old actress and singer rose to fame on Glee, playing the role of fan-favourite Santana Lopez. Rivera is survived by her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey.

