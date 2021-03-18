The Cast Of 'For All Mankind' Reveal How They Completed Filming The Season In The Middle Of COVID

It's a space race with a difference. The Apple TV+ alternate historical series 'For All Mankind' tells the story based on the idea that the space race from the 1960's never ended and in fact panned out completely different to how we know it today.

When Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill caught up with the stars of the show Sonya Walger (Molly) and Jodi Balfour (Ellen) to talk about Season 2, they revealed that they were almost at the end of filming when COVID hit and how on earth (pun intended) they managed to return to filming and complete the season.

The series is one of few to really showcase what female excellence looks like in showbiz and not only does 'For All Mankind' show an incredible cast on screen, Sonya and Jodi reveal that the friendships continue even when the cameras stop rolling.

