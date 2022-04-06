The Cast Joining 'You' Season 4 Is Here & Love Will Return!

We've got some news surrounding hit Netflix TV show and psychological thriller, You, starring Penn Badgley!

Season 4 is now filming and we have some new and returning characters to present to you.

Now, let's dive in!

Returning cast

Penn Badgley (obvs) playing Joe Goldberg

Tatiana Gabrielle Hobson playing Marienne Bellamy

Victoria Pedretti playing Love Quinn

*Spoiler ahead if you haven't seen season 3*

Seriously, stop reading now if you haven't seen it.

As you know, Love dies in season 3 because Joe poisons her. But what we DO know for season 4, is that she'll be returning for flashback scenes.

Unfortunately, she won't be coming back from the dead. We wish.

NEW cast members

Lukas Gage

According to Deadline, "Gage will portray Adam, an ex-pat American, the youngest son of a wealthy East-Coast magnate. He’s famous for spectacularly failing to meet the standards of his successful, venerable family. An entrepreneur and a gambler, Adam is a warm and funny party host and fast friend. But underneath, Adam is hiding a trove of secrets and papering over problems with heavy self-medication."

Deadline also says he's manipulating his friends and could be using his girlfriend. OoOooOo!

Charlotte Ritchie

Deadline has also given us info on this new character played by Ritchie called Kate. "She’s smart, independent, suspicious, misses nothing. She is fiercely loyal to her friends, a brick wall to everyone else. The daughter of a chaotic, bohemian single mother, Kate worked hard to create the life she now leads. She’s an art gallery director whose job means managing tempestuous artists. Kate tends to be "the adult in the room," and has embraced the moniker of "icy bitch."

We also know that she doesn't like Joe and suspects something is off about him!

Keen? I bet you are! While we don't yet know the plot for the new season, we feel like it's going to be unmissable!

