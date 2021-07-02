The Capel Shire Council Has New Plans For Bunbury Outer Ring Road

The Capel Shire Council is set to submit an alternative route for the controversial Bunbury Outer Ring Road to the state government.

It comes after the 'Friends of Gelorup' community group spoke out about against the current proposed path to the road.

The new plan will extend the existing middle section of the ring road down Centenary Avenue, past the Bunbury prison and along an existing road corridor to link up with the Bussell highway.

“The State Government seems hell-bent on riding rough-shod over the people of this area and pushing its highway through the middle of Gelorup, ruining the lives of residents. “Ministers are avoiding us because they don’t want to “own’’ this move to destroy a beautiful and valuable nature corridor and split a community in two, but we have a new member of Cabinet in Don Punch, whose electorate boundaries now take in Gelorup and Dalyellup,” Shire President Michael Southwell said.

It also removes the need to bulldoze the old-growth bushland along the Gelorup corridor, a much-loved community asset.

