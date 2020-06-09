The Buried Treasure Worth $1.4 Million Hamish & Andy Failed To Find Has Been Found

The million-dollar treasure chest many brave explorers have tried to find, including our very own Hamish & Andy, has finally been found, bringing one of the decade’s most famous treasure hunts to a gold-encrusted end.

Or, so we thought...

Forrest Fenn, the antiquities dealer and art collector from Santa Fe, New Mexico, says an anonymous adventurer (of course) found the chest tucked away in the Rocky Mountains, ten years after Fenn first hid it in the region.

The chest has been a source of intrigue since 2010 when he claimed to have buried a heavy box stacked with gold, gems, and other pricey bits way off the beaten trail with the only clues being hidden in a poem.

It now appears those cryptic clues led someone right to the bloody chest, which was supposedly worth over US$1 million (AU$1.4 million).

Hamish Blake has since responded to the news... But, it looks like there's a new buried treasure and it's right here in Australia!

It's valued at over $20 million dollars... tune in below to find out where it is:

