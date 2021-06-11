The Brand New Lorde Song And Video Is Here!

Lorde is back after a hiatus from the music industry, dropping her new track 'Solar Power' in a brand new era for the singer and it's looking EPIC.

In the video we see the singer hanging out at the best beach party and we're super jealous! The idyllic setting sees Lorde dancing around, splashing in the water and generally being an angel...

This is Lorde's first song in four years and with an album arriving soon, we cannot wait!

You can get your hands on 'Solar Power' here.

