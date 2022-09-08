The Boys' Erin Moriarty Responds To Relentless 'Misogynistic Trolling'

We’re genuinely mad things like this are still happening in 2022!

Erin Moriarty, who portrays Annie/Starlight on Amazon Prime’s The Boys, has spoken out after being subjected to relentless “misogynistic trolling” from ‘fans’ of the show.

For those out-of-the-know, Moriarty has received scrutiny for a variety of unjust reasons, from her physical appearance to decisions made by her character (whose story-arch literally includes overcoming the unfair limitations put on her by others).

Taking to Instagram, Moriarty responded to an article written by @butcherscanary, admitting she felt ‘silenced’, ‘dehumanised’ and ‘paralysed’ by the ongoing barrage of hate from the worst part of the show’s fanbase.

“I’ve put blood, sweat and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I’ve grown UP in this character’s shoes,” she stated.

“This does break my heart – I’ve opened up a vein for this role and misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against.”

“This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don’t hate you, I only empathize and forgive.”

How she can forgive some of the things that have been said is beyond us!

Series creator Eric Kripke (who also created Supernatural) put things a bit more bluntly, tweeting "If you can’t be kind, then eat a bag of dicks, f*** off to the sun & don’t watch #TheBoys, we don’t want you."

