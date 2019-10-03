The Block Will Be Open For A Public Inspection Later This Month

The Block this season has well and truly delivered in all areas of entertainment!



If you are like us and wanna get up close with their renovations… worry no more, because Channel Nine has announced that The Block will be open for inspection on Sunday, October 20 from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Thousands of people are set to head down to The Oslo on Grey Street in St Kilda to catch a glimpse of Mitch & Mark, Tess & Luke, Andy & Deb, El’ise & Matt and Jesse & Mel as they give the public an exclusive sneak peek of the five incredible houses they have created ahead of the much-anticipated auctions.

Our fave hosts, Scott Cam and Shelley Craft will also be there, as well as foremen Keith Schleiger and Dan Reilly.

Make sure you BLOCK (lol) out your calendars if you wanna get up and close with The Block!

When: Sunday the 20th of October

Time: 10:00am to 2:00pm

Where: 38 Grey Street, St Kilda

