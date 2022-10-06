The Block's Sharon & Ankur Slam Shana Blaze's Harsh Judging

PLUS the cigarette scandal

Article heading image for The Block's Sharon & Ankur Slam Shana Blaze's Harsh Judging

This morning on the show, the Hit Network were joined by The Block's Sharon and Akur, who told us why they didn't like Shana Blaze's judging!

We also found out how their relationship has been after doing the show together and how long Sharon went WITHOUT getting her hair done!

Plus, we had to address Sarah-Jane buying cigarettes. 

Missed the chat? Here's what Sharon & Ankur had to say about Shana Blaze: 

Amber Lowther

6 October 2022

