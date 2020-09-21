The Block’s Scotty Cam Confirms A Contestant Was Sneaking On-Site During Lockdown

A cheating allegation has been spread on one of The Block's contestants which has accused them of visiting the site after it was reportedly 'shutdown' due to COVID19.

The show's renowned TV Host, Scotty Cam confirmed to The Hit Network's Xavier, Juelz & Pete that the rumours are indeed true and what actually happened...

Take a listen to the full story below:

21 September 2020

