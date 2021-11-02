The Block's Mitch And Mark Unleash On Tanya!

With this year’s season of The Block quickly coming to an end, polarising contestants Mitch and Mark have opened up about their time on the show.

The boys joined us to address *that* cheating scandal and unleash on their fellow contestant, Tanya.

Catch the chat before tuning in to The Block finale, 7 O'Block Sunday on Channel 9:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: