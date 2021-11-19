The Block's Mitch And Mark Are Back... With A Twist!
An ambitious new project
Pic: Mitch and Mark's Website
After proving themselves to be The Block Fans vs Faves under-dogs, Mitch and Mark have announced their exciting new venture.
The couple, who landed themselves a staggering $744,444 by winning this year's season, are diving into the world of podcasting… with a twist!
If you love renovations and reality television, you need to check this out:
Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: