The Block's Cheating Scandal Is The Least Of Tanya And Vito's Worries

They may have been at the heart of The Block’s cheating scandal, but Scott Cam has warned Tanya and Vito they have a much larger issue to worry about: money.

Five weeks into the competition, the couple are sitting at over $10,000 in debt while the other teams have yet to run their finances into the negatives.

“Your budget, at this stage, is the worst budget I’ve ever seen in week five, and that needs to improve,” warned The Block’s ringleader.

Investigating their investments, Scott managed to identify quadruple-digit purchases that could have been sourced at no cost through The Block’s sponsor, Mitre 10.

“I’ve just found about $4000 worth of stuff that you didn’t need to spend in cash at all,” he said, bewildered.

While the couple still have a $10,000 cash injection they can spend on one special feature of their property, could it be too little too late?

