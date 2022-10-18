The Block Are Super Keen On More Perth Entrants For Next Season So Go Tell Your Mates

Well Perth. Take it from us. If you're handy with the tools and bloody love The Block, we have some news.

We have the inside word that the producers of the hit TV show are super, SUPER keen, on more entrants from WA for next year's season of the home renovation show.

So - if you (or someone you know) reckon you'll fit the bill when it comes to being an epic Block contestant, here's where you apply.

(they've even extended the close of entries until midnight, this Sunday 23rd October 2022 (AEDT)).

Pete, Matt and Kymba spoke with the man himself, Scott Cam, when he came to the studio to preview this year's series. If you need some inspo to give it a go yourselves, here it is.

LISTEN:

Good luck #Perth!