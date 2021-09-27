The Biggest Announcements From Netflix's TUDUM

Netflix hosted its first ever Tudum fan event on Saturday, a three-hour livestream that showcased almost 100 series and movies that are slated to be added to the streaming service.

Here are our highlights from the event:

Bridgerton (Season 2)

The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn's bestselling novel.

Find out everything we know about Bridgerton Season 2 here.

When we can expect it: 2022.

The Crown (Season 5)

The Crown is returning for Season 5! The drama follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.

When we can expect it: November 2022.

Don’t Look Up

Two low-level astronomers must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth.

When we can expect it: 10 December, 2021.

Emily In Paris (Season 2)

After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.

Find out everything we know about Emily in Paris Season 2 here.

When we can expect it: December 22, 2021.

Sex Education (Season 4)

Netflix have finally confirmed we're getting Sex Education Season 4!

Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mum. Rebel Maeve proposes a school sex-therapy clinic.

When we can expect it: TBD

Stranger Things (Season 4)

Is Hopper coming back? What's the go with the Russian lab? Where go my Eggo? Everything will finally be revealed when Stranger Things season four hits streaming next year!

When we can expect it: 2022.

Tiger King 2

In perhaps the most unexpected announcement from Tudum, Netflix have confirmed there will be a follow-up to the now-infamous tale of Joe Exotic.

When we can expect it: November 17, 2021.

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3)

The Umbrella Academy are back, baby! Based on the comics from My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way, the third season will be pitting the Hargreeves against the mysterious Sparrow Academy.

While the launch date is yet to be announced, we are more than a little hyped!

When we can expect it: TBC.

The Witcher (Season 2)

The Witcher's second season is easily one of the most hotly anticipated drops of the year.

Following the raging success of the first season, we can't wait to see what other adventures Geralt and co have in store!

When we can expect it: December 17, 2021.

