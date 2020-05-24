This Friday May 29th, we’re encouraging Newy to support local restaurants and takeaway shops by getting together and celebrating The Big Friday Takeaway!

We want all Novocastrians to get takeaway for breaky, lunch or dinner at their fav local, then take a pic of your food and upload it to your Insta Story!

Make sure you tag us @hitnewcastle and the restaurant so the rest of Newy knows they're open!

Together we can make a big difference for our local businesses!