The Big Brother VIP Cast Has Been Leaked As Filming Starts In Sydney

An explosive season ahead!

Article heading image for The Big Brother VIP Cast Has Been Leaked As Filming Starts In Sydney

Well, well, well...it looks like the cast for Big Brother VIP has been leaked as filming kicks off in Sydney.

There's no surprise that Caitlyn Jenner and MAFS star Jessika Power have been tipped to participate, but who else?

Daily Mail Australia have revealed who we could expect to see.

So, who else is tipped to take on the Big Brother house? Find out here: 

Amber Lowther

2 August 2021

