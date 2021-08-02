The Big Brother VIP Cast Has Been Leaked As Filming Starts In Sydney

Well, well, well...it looks like the cast for Big Brother VIP has been leaked as filming kicks off in Sydney.

There's no surprise that Caitlyn Jenner and MAFS star Jessika Power have been tipped to participate, but who else?

Daily Mail Australia have revealed who we could expect to see.

So, who else is tipped to take on the Big Brother house? Find out here:

Want more fun stuff? Catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.