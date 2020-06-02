- Entertainment NewsThe Big Brother Housemates Were Just Revealed So We Stalked Their Instagrams For You
The Big Brother Housemates Were Just Revealed So We Stalked Their Instagrams For You
Big Brother is returning to our screens next week with a June 8th premiere on Channel 7 and we could not be more ready!
After a 6 year hiatus, the series is returning with some big changes; pre-recorded, there will be nightly challenges and evictions replacing all public voting. So while we don't know exactly what to expect from this new and improved Big Brother season, we can get some insight into those who will be featured in it...
Allan, 31, Sydney
Corporate salesman
Angela, 38, Sydney
Events Manager
Casey, 25, Perth
Accounts Administrator
Chad, 27, Sydney
Model
Daniel, 28, Melbourne
Former AFL Player
Danni, 34, Townsville
Call Centre Officer
Garth, 50, Sydney
Recruitment Agency Director
Hannah, 26, Perth
Communications specialist
Ian, 25, Perth
Waiter
Ian doesn't have Instagram, but you can learn more about him HERE.
Kieran, 21, Adelaide
Adelaide's worst driver
Laura, 25, Melbourne
Dancer
Marissa, 62, Sydney
Makeup Artist
Mat, 30, Broken Hill
Financial analyst
Sarah, 19, Melbourne
Regimental Sergeant Major with the Australian Army Cadets
Shane, 39, Tweed Heads
Marriage Celebrant
SooBong, 48, Adelaide
Delivery Driver
SooBong's Instagram is private, but you can learn more about him HERE.
Sophie, 25, Darwin
Gymnast
Talia, 22, Adelaide
Construction worker
Xavier, 23, Sydney
Parademic
Xavier's Instagram is private, but you can learn more about him HERE.
Zoe, 39, Melbourne
Lifestyle blogger
