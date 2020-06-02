The Big Brother Housemates Were Just Revealed So We Stalked Their Instagrams For You

Big Brother is returning to our screens next week with a June 8th premiere on Channel 7 and we could not be more ready!

After a 6 year hiatus, the series is returning with some big changes; pre-recorded, there will be nightly challenges and evictions replacing all public voting. So while we don't know exactly what to expect from this new and improved Big Brother season, we can get some insight into those who will be featured in it...

Allan, 31, Sydney

Corporate salesman

Angela, 38, Sydney

Events Manager

Casey, 25, Perth

Accounts Administrator

Chad, 27, Sydney

Model

Daniel, 28, Melbourne

Former AFL Player

Danni, 34, Townsville

Call Centre Officer

Garth, 50, Sydney

Recruitment Agency Director

Hannah, 26, Perth

Communications specialist

Ian, 25, Perth

Waiter

Ian doesn't have Instagram, but you can learn more about him HERE.

Kieran, 21, Adelaide

Adelaide's worst driver

Laura, 25, Melbourne

Dancer

Marissa, 62, Sydney

Makeup Artist

Mat, 30, Broken Hill

Financial analyst

Sarah, 19, Melbourne

Regimental Sergeant Major with the Australian Army Cadets

Shane, 39, Tweed Heads

Marriage Celebrant

SooBong, 48, Adelaide

Delivery Driver

SooBong's Instagram is private, but you can learn more about him HERE.

Sophie, 25, Darwin

Gymnast

Talia, 22, Adelaide

Construction worker

Xavier, 23, Sydney

Parademic

Xavier's Instagram is private, but you can learn more about him HERE.

Zoe, 39, Melbourne

Lifestyle blogger

