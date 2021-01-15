The Best Ways To Stay Entertained On Your Next Road Trip

How do you stay entertained on your group road trips?

With more of us holidaying locally, road trips are high on the priority list for our next getaways. We've got a few ideas to help you pass the time while you're on the freeway!

1. Play I Spy

I Spy is a classic car game, and there are plenty of things in your car and out on the road to look at!

2. Create The Most Epic Playlist Of All Time

Before you set off, each person should make a playlist of their favourite songs. The aim? See who is the ultimate music master. Make it even more fun by giving it a theme - 80s, pop tunes, girl groups, RnB faves, Disney tunes.

3. Take A Detour And Visit A Town You've Never Seen Before

Get off the freeway and explore one of Australia's small country towns. Even if you just stop for a drink and to stretch your legs. Make sure you know exactly how far off the freeway it is or you could end up with a very long side trip.

4. Listen To A Podcast

Time absolutely flies by if you can hook up a good podcast. Pssst... our radio show catch up podcasts are all available on the Hit app for iOS and Android. Or maybe something from one of our friends at PodcastOne Australia?

5. Play Trivia

Who doesn't love Trivia!? We've put together some of our own topics for you and your crew to try. Have a listen below and challenge yourself!

