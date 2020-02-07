The Best Uncut Moments You Can't Afford To Miss From Our 27 Hour Live Show

We did it! 27 FREAKIN hours live on air.

And yes, we are just as surprised at you that we in fact survived...

So, as promised, we have mashed together some of our favourite moments over the last 27 hours for the looooosers who couldn't stay up all night with us.

We have everything from Juelz's tears to midnight mayhem between the boys to some very unsuspecting special guests.

You can catch up on the Facebook live stream here.

Otherwise, tune in below to hear all the best shenanigans from the last 27 hours:

