The Best Tweets From The Second Round Of Weddings For MAFS 2022!

Last night, we sat back and watched the second episode of MAFS 2022 unfold, with two new couples walking down the aisle for their shot at true love (or Insta followers).

This time, we had Italian couple, Domenica and Jack and steamy couple, Ella and Mitch.

A LOT happened in this episode, so we wanted to share the best tweets that went along with it. As always, they didn't disappoint!

1. Can we please marry Finn?

2. Mitch about to get devoured

3. Come on, Jack! State the obvious!

4. They've really stepped it up this year

5. You're telling me that uh, oh, never mind.

6. Can we get an animal expert on the show next season pls.

7. We need their contact details STAT!

8. Are they eating rocks or cake, we can't tell

9. Jack's mum needs a spin-off

10. Someone give the guy a microphone!

