The Best Swimming Holes Around Melbourne And Victoria
Tired of the regular spots?
If you're looking for a change from sandy beaches or chlorinated pools, can we suggest visiting one of Victoria's great swimming holes?
Here are a few of our favourites:
Please check local conditions before swimming - the majority of these locations are not patrolled. In case of total fire ban many locations will be closed.
Blue Lake, Plenty Gorge
What: A lake in Melbourne's northern suburbs that is perfect for swimming, floating and hiking!
Where: In the suburb of Plenty between Mill Park and Diamond Creek.
Find out more here.
Grahams Dam, Lerderderg Gorge
What: A short walk from MacKenzies Flat Picnic Area will lead you to a great waterhole at Grahams Dam!
Where: Lerderderg State Park near Bacchus Marsh
Find out more here.
Lysterfield Lake
What: Lysterfield Lake was constructed in the 1930s as a water reservoir, and these days it is used for recreation!
Where: Lysterfield Park, near Narre Warren Nth.
Find out more here.
Pykes Creek Reservoir
What: A huge open waterspace - Swimmer's Cove is where you want to dip to avoid the boats.
Where: Near Ballan, just over an hour's drive from Melbourne.
Find out more here.
Blue Pool, Briagolong State Forest
What: This deep swimming hole is what dreams are made of. You can also camp nearby!
Where: North of Stratford and Maffra in East Gippsland.
Find out more here.
Polly McQuinns, Strathbogie
What: Explore clambering over the rocks in this great swimming spot on the Seven Creeks.
Where: Near Euroa in Victoria's North.
Find out more here.
Ladies Bath Falls
What: Always wanted to swim at the bottom of a waterfall? Then this is the spot for it. Be warned - the water is cold!
Where: Mt Buffalo National Park
Find out more here.
Venus Baths
What: Follow the 2.3km path from Halls Gap to these natural freshwater rockpools.
Where: Halls Gap
Find out more here.
Turpins Falls
What: At the bottom of Turpins Falls on the Campaspe River you will find a billabong that is larger than an Olympic swimming pool!
Where: Near Langley, Macedon Ranges
Find out more here.
Eastern Beach Swimming Enclosure
What: This swimming area on Geelong's waterfront is fully enclosed by a large man made wooden pier.
Where: Geelong
Find out more here.
Jebbs Pool
What: This lovely swimming pool can be found on the Cumberland River on the Great Ocean Road.
Where: Near Lorne.
Find out more here.
Expedition Pass Reservoir
What: A large reservoir that is a very popular swimming and fishing spot - the water gets deep here so be warned!
Where: Near Chewton and Castlemaine.
Find out more here.
Cape Paterson Beach Rock Pool
What: A man made rock pool that is perfect for splashing around!
Where: Cape Paterson Bay Beach
Find out more here.
Want to swim in the Yarra? Check out our list of options HERE!
