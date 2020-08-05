The Best Self Care Apps You Can Download For Free

2020 is unlike any other year we've experienced; and as you've heard through every press conference, every piece of advertising that's been sent to your inbox or popped up on one of your screens, it is 'an unprecedented time', so unprecedented times, call for an unprecedented amount of self-care apps downloaded to your phone.

Whether you're stuck at home, have had to cancel your travel or birthday plans, or have loved ones you can't get to, it is a tough time for everyone, no matter where you are in the country. So right now it's so important that we look after ourselves physically, mentally, and emotionally, and if you're not sure where to start, some guidance from a few apps is an easy way to get started.

There's an abundance of free self-care apps that you can download and have right beside you whenever you need it, but we're spoilt for choice and it can be overwhelming to find the right ones for you.

We have narrowed it down to the top 10 free apps you can access right now:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.