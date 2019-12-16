7 of the Best Hidden Victorian Beaches

No better time to explore!

Article heading image for 7 of the Best Hidden Victorian Beaches

We love a good beach trip over summer! And Victoria is blessed with some of the best coast line in the world.

Get your towel and thongs ready as we have the 7 best hidden beaches you MUST check out:

Point King Beach 

Perfect beach for: relaxed picnics
Where: Sorrento

Post

Point Addis

Perfect beach for: hiking/exploring 
Where: near Anglesea

Post

Waratah Bay

Perfect beach for: beach games and sandcastles 
Where: near Walkerville

Post

Little Waterloo Bay

Perfect beach for: stunning Instagram posts
Where: Wilsons Prom

Post

Sealers Cove

Perfect beach for: walking along the sand
Where: Wilsons Prom

Post

Childers Cove

Perfect for: scenic swims
Where: Warrnambool

Post

East Cape Beach

Perfect for: endless sand
Where: Marlo

Post

Many of these beaches are not patrolled so please be careful, and if in doubt choose a patrolled beach and swim between the flags.

Subscribe to Fifi, Fev & Byron on the Fox App for iOS and Android!

Fifi, Fev & Byron tried LIVING TOGETHER!

Fox Team

16 December 2019

Article by:

Fox Team

Beach
Listen Live!
Beach
Beach
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs