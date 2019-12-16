7 of the Best Hidden Victorian Beaches
No better time to explore!
We love a good beach trip over summer! And Victoria is blessed with some of the best coast line in the world.
Get your towel and thongs ready as we have the 7 best hidden beaches you MUST check out:
Point King Beach
Perfect beach for: relaxed picnics
Where: Sorrento
Point Addis
Perfect beach for: hiking/exploring
Where: near Anglesea
Waratah Bay
Perfect beach for: beach games and sandcastles
Where: near Walkerville
Little Waterloo Bay
Perfect beach for: stunning Instagram posts
Where: Wilsons Prom
Sealers Cove
Perfect beach for: walking along the sand
Where: Wilsons Prom
Childers Cove
Perfect for: scenic swims
Where: Warrnambool
East Cape Beach
Perfect for: endless sand
Where: Marlo
Many of these beaches are not patrolled so please be careful, and if in doubt choose a patrolled beach and swim between the flags.
Subscribe to Fifi, Fev & Byron on the Fox App for iOS and Android!