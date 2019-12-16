7 of the Best Hidden Victorian Beaches

We love a good beach trip over summer! And Victoria is blessed with some of the best coast line in the world.

Get your towel and thongs ready as we have the 7 best hidden beaches you MUST check out:

Point King Beach

Perfect beach for: relaxed picnics

Where: Sorrento

Point Addis Perfect beach for: hiking/exploring

Where: near Anglesea Post Waratah Bay Perfect beach for: beach games and sandcastles

Where: near Walkerville Post Little Waterloo Bay Perfect beach for: stunning Instagram posts

Where: Wilsons Prom Post Sealers Cove Perfect beach for: walking along the sand

Where: Wilsons Prom Post Childers Cove Perfect for: scenic swims

Where: Warrnambool Post East Cape Beach Perfect for: endless sand

Where: Marlo Post Many of these beaches are not patrolled so please be careful, and if in doubt choose a patrolled beach and swim between the flags.

