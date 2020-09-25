The Best Dumplings in Canberra

Saturday September 26th is NATIONAL DUMPLING DAY. This is one of those random days we are keen to get around, especially our taste buds.

Canberra is spoilt for choice when it comes to fresh, juicy, tasty dumplings. Here are a few we recommend you check out. Anyone for a ‘dumpling crawl’ on Saturday?!

CBD DUMPLING HOUSE

With dumpling in the title, you’ve better deliver the goods, right? These guys nail it! Sit down, relax, and watch in awe as the pros create magical portions of dumpling goodness right in front of your eyes! Our pick is the Shanghai Pork steamed dumplings. They are filled with this soupy goodness, so make sure they cool down before you bite in! If you are after quick service and value, try here. Make sure book your spot at this popular eatery so you are not disappointed.

Address: Shop FG13C, 148 Bunda St, Canberra

THE POLO RESTAURANT AT THE POLISH WHITE EAGLE CLUB

Pierogi are Polish Dumplings. My first taste of these was in the capital of Poland, Warsaw. That is when I feel in love with them and ate them every meal on my trip post this feast. They are tasty morsels packed with goodies which you can eat boiled, fried or in soup. This restaurant has some unique yet beautiful combos including traditional flavours like Cheese and Potato, Pork and Fennel, Chicken or Beef. Highly recommend you check this place out and don’t leave without a vodka. Na Zdrowie!

Address: 38 David Street, Turner

XO

Go here for the BEST vegetarian dumplings. Currently on the menu is Pumpkin and Ricotta dumplings with Tom Yum Sauce, a fusion dish that will make you want to lick the bowl and ask for seconds! Get around XO’s Tasting Menu which for $70 satisfies your tummy and tastebuds. This place is a must try!!! And side note – you’ll enjoy the Simpson’s bathroom experience!!!

Address: 16 Iluka Street, Narrabundah

AKIBA

One of Canberra’s best restaurants dishes up some sensational dumplings! The combination of fresh local produce and the passion they put into their food, plus the overall atmosphere make this place special. Choose from Vegan Laksa Dumplings, Prawn & Chicken Dumplings with ginger & black vinegar dressing or my fav Peking Duck Dumplings with five spice and hoisin. You know what, don’t bother choosing, order them all!!

Address: 40 Bunda St, Canberra

YAT BUN TONG

You can watch the dumplings being made in the front window, so you know they are fresh! From chicken, beef, prawn, pork vegetable or combination there is a flavour for every tastebud. You can have yours fried, steamed or in soup. If you like a good kick of heat, try the Hot and Sour Dumpling soup. The chefs recommend the Pork and Chives Dumplings.

Address: 10 Lonsdale St Braddon and Belconnen Westfield Level 3

SPECIAL MENTIONS

Dickson Dumpling House on Cape Street who make delicious boiled mix dumplings! The Dumpling Inn at the Jamison Centre for their Yum Cha, with dishes starting from $5.50. China Tea House in Wanniassa have a selection of dumplings and it is BYO Beer and Wine, so if you are after a cheap, fun, tasty meal, visit here!

COOK YOUR OWN AT HOME!

A special shout out to the Chicken Coop at the Belconnen Fresh Food Markets. I remember as a teen, my Mum and I would go to this shop, buy a few dozen Chicken Dumplings and cook up a big pot of warming soup with them. They are so tasty pan fried, steamed or in soup and you can freeze them. Go and stock up!!!!