The Best Dog Beaches For A Day Out In Melbourne

If your dog is struggling with the heat, maybe a trip to the beach will help them to cool down during the Melbourne summer?

But before heading out, make sure you pick a beach that allows dogs - there's nothing worth than discovering dogs aren't welcome!

Try these classic Melbourne dog beaches:

1. Port Melbourne Beach

Between Port Melbourne Yacht Club and Lagoon Pier.

Dogs permitted off leash at all times. Find out more HERE.

2. West Beach, St Kilda

Dogs permitted off leash at all times. Find out more HERE.

3. Cyril Curtain Reserve, Williamstown

Dogs permitted off leash at all times. Find out more HERE.

4. Burns Reserve, Altona

Dogs permitted off leash at all times. Find out more HERE.

5. Ricketts Point Beach

From McGregor Ave south to the Beaumaris Yacht Club.

Dogs permitted off leash at all times. Find out more HERE.

6. Brighton Dog Beach

Brighton Foreshore Reserve

Dogs permitted off leash at all times. Find out more HERE.

