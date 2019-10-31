These Are The Very Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2019

Trick or treat!

Article heading image for These Are The Very Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2019

No matter your thoughts about Halloween in Australia, it's no secret that celebrities across the globe like to take advantage of a chance to dress up in spooky costumes. 

Here are some of the best celeb Halloween costumes from 2019. 

Ariana Grande
Post
Ciara & Russell Wilson
Post
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
Post
Gabrielle Union
Post
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty
Post
Liz Hurley
Post
Demi Lovato
Post
Nina Dobrev
Post
Lisa Rinna
Post
Halsey
Post
Cardi B
Post
Kylie Jenner
Post

Keep up with your favourite radio shows with the Hit app on iOS and Android!

SJP Reveals What It Was Like Growing Up Without TV
Entertainment News Team

7 hours ago

Article by:

Entertainment News Team

Halloween
Listen Live!
Halloween
Halloween
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs