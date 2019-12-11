The Best Australian Beaches You Need To Visit This Summer
Get out there!
'Beach expert' Brad Farmer has done some thorough research and has named Australia’s best beaches. Time for a road trip!
'What exactly is a beach expert?', you may ask. Well, Brad Farmer earned his title by personally visiting every single beach in Australia alongside Professor Andy Short, a coastal geomorphologist. These two went to all 11,761 beaches in the country as part of research for their publication: 101 Best Beaches.
Here's the top ten:
#1 Nudey Beach QLD
#2 Horrocks Beach WA
#3 Dreamtime Beach NSW
#4 Cossies Beach Cocos Keeling Islands
#5 Burleigh Heads QLD
#6 Seal Rocks NSW
#7 Bay of Fires TAS
#8 Quobba- Red Bluff WA
#9 Dolly Beach Christmas Island
#10 Second Valley SA
