The Best Australian Beaches You Need To Visit This Summer

'Beach expert' Brad Farmer has done some thorough research and has named Australia’s best beaches.  Time for a road trip!

'What exactly is a beach expert?', you may ask. Well, Brad Farmer earned his title by personally visiting every single beach in Australia alongside Professor Andy Short, a coastal geomorphologist. These two went to all 11,761 beaches in the country as part of research for their publication: 101 Best Beaches

Here's the top ten:

#1 Nudey Beach QLD

#2 Horrocks Beach WA

#3 Dreamtime Beach NSW

#4 Cossies Beach Cocos Keeling Islands

#5 Burleigh Heads QLD

#6 Seal Rocks NSW

#7 Bay of Fires TAS

#8 Quobba- Red Bluff WA

#9 Dolly Beach Christmas Island

#10 Second Valley SA

