The Best Astrology Apps To Download If You're Sick of The Sass From Co-Star

At some point, we've all downloaded some sort of astrology app to our phones to hopefully give us some clarity around our lives.

However, if you, like most of us, chose to download Co-Star, some mornings you wake up with a cold hard slap of sassiness from the app...

Okay, so it may be extremely relevant and spot-on, but it can make you spiral into an existential crisis (do I talk too much? Does everyone think that? Is Co-Star listening to my conversation? Or worse, it is listening to my friend's conversations?!).

Too much stress for first thing in the morning, I prefer my daily horoscope served up without a side of sass.

If co-star is giving you too much lip, give these apps a go:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.