The Best April Fools' Day Pranks Of 2022!

It's April Fools' Day and brands have been doing the MOST to fool us! So, have you been fooled?

We're rounded up the best pranks that had us scratching our heads this morning!

Take a look here:

Deliveroo

Deliveroo have released its brand new Aussie Remix Sauce - a perfect blend of two Australian favourites, coriander & pickles.

Webjet NZ

Webjet is upping the ante on holiday thrills, and will now offer travellers the opportunity to save money by choosing a Skydive Seat on their next domestic flight in NZ.

Mr. Miyagi

Melbourne restaurant Mr. Miyagi have paired together two of its most loved dishes - Happy’s Handroll x The Chocolate Mess. They’ve used the finest, Spencer Gulf Hiramasa kingfish soft roe to create the silkiest mouthful of chocolate mousse you will ever experience. Once your preferred level of soy and some tongue-tingling wasabi is added, you'll have a taste bud party you won’t forget.

Circles.Life

To aid customers who drop their phones in the loo, Circles.Rice from Circles.Life is available in three great flavours, rice with tomato and garlic butter, wild rice and plain rice, and is the best solution to help dry out the water as Circles' own GM modified strain of rice is extra-absorbent.

SEEK

Introducing…SEEKMars! SEEK is sharing a sneak peek of what their office would look like plus job ads from Celestial Couture Creator to Intergalactic Vegetation Cultivator, an array of roles that will soon be open for application as part of the SEEKMars team.

HEINZ BEANZ

Introducing the new and exclusive Heinz Beanz with Weet-Bix - The perfect meal to spice up your breakfast so your beans will never feel alone.

RedBalloon

Whether you want to unleash your pooch’s adventurous side with Australia’s first-ever Puppergliding Tour or practice your doggy paddle with Scuba-DOO Snorkeling! RedBalloon has a range of purrfect experiences to suit every pet.

Mars Wrigley

This year, Australian confectionery manufacturer Mars Wrigley joined in the fun, releasing to chocolate lovers their beloved packet of M&M’S® was about to get one almighty fruity, chewy shake up with the company’s famous SKITTLES® being combined with M&M’S® in the one pack.

Prime Video

Prime Video today announced that a selection of new Australian Amazon Original series’ have been greenlit and are set to commence production in Australia. These new productions include Bin Bandits, a musical about a gang of bin chickens, Swooping Places, about a man who is terrorised by, and then swaps places with, a magpie, The Real Parking Inspectors of Inner Sydney, a drama filled reality show centred around the lives of parking inspectors.

ME Bank & Volley

Quintessential Aussie brands ME Bank and Volley are excited to co-launch VolleyPay, a ground-breaking new wearable that allows customers to pay with their feet, taking ‘footing the bill’ to a whole new level. Integrating ME’s popular Buck debit card with Volley’s iconic footwear, VolleyPay is an innovation that reflects the increasingly hygiene-conscious consumer, allowing users to pay in a non-contact way.

Youfoodz

Youfoodz' healthy range of meals make you feel good on the inside, now you can feel just as great on the outside with this scrumptious, indulgent range of beauty products. They smell so good, you'll want to eat them!

Arnott's Tim Tam

Introducing their newest flavour, Tim Tam VEGEMITE! Two iconic Aussie favourites have come together to create one mitey delicious biscuit! You can even win a limited edition one here!

Bridgerton Season 2: The Differences Between The Book & The Show

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android