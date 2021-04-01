The Best April Fools' Day Pranks Of 2021

After a year that felt like a joke, we're welcoming April Fools' Day 2021 into our lives with a bang!

And while in 2020 most brands and big names stayed away from April Fools' content, they've decided it's time to bring back the jokes.

Here are some of the best pranks from around Australia and the world.

kikki.K

The ever stylish kikki.K launched a beautiful snackbook that we actually would love to have on our desks.

Boost Juice

Boost Juice announced that their iconic Mango Magic smoothie would no longer be available.

Subway

Subway shared plans for a delicious sounding coriander cookie.

Sydney Trains

Sydney Trains found a horse on the loose!

Deliveroo

Deliveroo shared a stunning technological breakthrough which gives pets the ability to order food for their owners.

IKEA

Ikea introduced a stunning range of doggie outfits.

Vegemite and Dare

Two Aussie favourites combined? Honestly we'd try it.

South Australia Police

SA Police confirmed a tiny new dog squad that can travel by drone.

Chobani

Yogurt masters Chobani decided to move into the skincare market.

Oz Hair & Beauty

The online hair and beauty experts launched a very special range of skincare products based on delicious Aussie staples.

Burger King

Over in the US, Burger King announced they'd be putting everything on sourdough - including their shakes.

Volkswagen

A lot of media outlets were fooled by VW's early announcement that they were changing their name to Voltswagen.

