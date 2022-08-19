The Best Afterpay Day Deals We Recommend Snapping Up Before It Ends!

It's Afterpay Day! From now until August 21, you'll be spoilt for choice with deals from a range of retailers, so you can stock up on things you need...or just those things you want!

We've rounded up some of our favourite deals so far, so whether you're into fitness or fashion, you're covered.

Here's some of our favourite deals:

Get shopping!

We Just Found Out Why Jackets Have Shoulder Straps & WHO KNEW?!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android