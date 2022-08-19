The Best Afterpay Day Deals We Recommend Snapping Up Before It Ends!
It's Afterpay Day! From now until August 21, you'll be spoilt for choice with deals from a range of retailers, so you can stock up on things you need...or just those things you want!
We've rounded up some of our favourite deals so far, so whether you're into fitness or fashion, you're covered.
Here's some of our favourite deals:
- Sheet Society - Take an extra 20% off
- Sephora - 20% off with a min. spend of $120
- Myer - Savings on womens, mens, kids, home and more
- City Beach - Buy 1 get 50% off
- Foot Locker - Get an extra 30% off existing sale items
- Cotton On - 30% off sitewide
- Lovehoney - Up to 50% off
- Adore Beauty - Up to 20% off select products
- Gymshark - Up to 50% off selected lines
- The Oodie - Up to $40 off select Oodies
- The Iconic - 30% off thousands of styles
