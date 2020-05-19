The beers are set to start flowing tomorrow at one of GC's favourite venues!

As restrictions begin to ease across Queensland... we'll start to see more of our hospitality venues re-open.

One of those will be the Robina Pavilion from tomorrow- the first time the venue has seen customers in months following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Manager Damien Stephen, says the slight easing of dine-in restrictions brings hope for larger hospitality venues, allowing staff to return to work and offering some much needed community revival.

“Pubs are really fundamental to bringing a sense of normality back. The reopening is providing a significant boost to morale, allowing 6 more staff to resume employment, starting work on new menus and exciting specials,”

“Although the current cap of 10 persons is noncommercial, the value that reopening brings not just our staff but the community too, takes priority. Especially when considering the significant psychological effects that isolation has had on people."

Seating times include an 11-11:50am express lunch session, followed by 12:00-1:20pm, 1:30-2:50pm, 3:00-4:30pm, 4:30-5:20pm, 6:00-7:20pm and 7:30 - close with all guests asked to depart as designated to allow for sanitisation.

The Robina Pavilion takeaway kitchen will also continue to be open daily from 11:30am - 7:30pm, ensuring no punters miss out on their pub feeds.

To ensure compliance with guidelines and allow for sanitisation, all reservations must be made by calling (07) 5593 2600.

To find out more visit https://robinapavilion.com.au/bookings

Missed the breakfast team? Catch up here...