The Beckham's Land Netflix Documentary Series and This Is What We Want What We Really Really Want

The ultimate power couple David and Victoria Beckham, have signed off on a massive deal with Netflix, which will see them star in their own documentary series.

It’s reported that the streaming service forked out a staggering £16 million ($30 million AUD) to get the former soccer player, and designer, and former Spice Girl on board, to document their lives and introduce us to their family.

The series promises to unveil a different side to the couple, which we don’t often see portrayed in the media (yes, this probably means we will see Victoria smile), and introduce us to the lives and personalities of their four children together, Brooklyn (21), Romeo (18), Cruz (15), and Harper (9).

The documentary is reportedly being co-produced by David Beckham’s Studio 99, the media and production company he set up in 2019, and named after the year he married Victoria.

The Beckham’s Documentary will be released to Netflix in 2022.

This series has one major difference to celebrity reality tv shows we’ve seen in the past:

