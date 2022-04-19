The ‘Battle of Donbas’ Has Begun To Capture Ukraine’s East

Ukraine says Russia has now launched its offensive to take control of the country's east, amid reports of explosions and attacks along the front lines.

“Now, we can already state that the Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address late on Monday night.

The Ukrainian president said a “significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive” and announced that the "battle of the Donbas" has begun.

Moscow's long-feared military action has been expected for weeks, with Zelenskyy pledging to fight back; “No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight”

“We will defend ourselves. We will do it every day.”

If Russia were to take control of Donbas it would allow Moscow to create a southern corridor to the occupied Crimean Peninsula.

Comprising the Donetsk and Luhansk regions; the area is where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.

After failing to capture Kyiv, despite inflicting insurmountable bloodshed and carnage, Russia has declared that the capture of Donbas is now its main goal in the war.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of the besieged port of Mariupol, said about 40,000 civilians had been forcibly moved to Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine and even Russia itself.

"Unfortunately, I have to declare that as of today they are forcibly deporting [residents]," Cr Vadym Boichenko told Ukrainian television.

"We have verified through the municipal register that they have already deported over 40,000 people." - Vadym Boichenko

Talking with CNN, President Zelenskyy said the chances of continuing peace talks with Moscow are now dwindling.

"But the chances of this are growing less by the day," he said. "There comes a time...our society doesn't want us to continue talks. This is a great tragedy"

"I don't believe the world. We don't believe the words. After the escalation of Russia, we don't believe our neighbours. We don't believe all of this."

"The only belief there is belief in ourselves, in our people, belief in our Armed Forces, and the belief that countries are going to support us not just with their words but with their actions," Zelenskyy said.

