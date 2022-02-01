'The Batman' Trailer Shows Us What The Riddler Is Capable Of

We've been given a new look into The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson!

This time, we have The Riddler shaking things up at a funeral, where we see what he's really capable of. In the trailer, we see him organise a car crash into the church where the service is being held.

We then see a previous missing man exit with a bomb around his neck and a message for "The Batman".

Take a look here:

Rest assured we won't see an eccentric Riddler like Jim Carrey was back in Batman Forever! This version is more of a Zodiac Killer vibe, and we're kinda loving the change.

Here's the official movie synopsis:

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano).

The Batman will be reaching cinemas in Australia on March 3, 2022.

