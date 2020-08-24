The Batman Trailer Has Just Been Released And Fans Are Going Wild For Robert Pattinson's Eyeliner

Warner Brothers have released the first trailer for upcoming film The Batman starring Robert Pattinson.

While DC Comics fans are unpacking all there is to know about what we might be seeing when The Batman is finally released next year, Rob Pattinson fans are busy discussing the goth vibes we're getting from the film's leading star.

Some claim to be getting major Edward Cullen flashbacks...

...while others are just too distracted by the intense eyeliner job.

Honestly, nobody has got me more hyped for this film than Rob's make up artist.

^ Me shoplifting in Gotham City so Robert Pattinson in eyeliner will hunt me down

The Batman is set for an October 2021 release, and you can bet I'll be sprinting to the box office for tickets the moment I can get my hands on them...

Let us know which Batman film is your favourite in the Facebook comments.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.