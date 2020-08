Last year it was officially announced that the Twilight actor Robert Pattinson would be playing Gotham's famous Caped Crusader in "The Batman"

Well get ready Pattinson and Batman fans because as of last night we have a trailer for the new movie!

It is dark, moody and broody and we are so looking forward to seeing Robert Pattinson face off against Paul Dano as The Riddler.

Check out the trailer below!